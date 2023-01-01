HiringThing is an award-winning applicant tracking system that makes it easy to post jobs online, manage applicants, and hire great employees. HiringThing's feature-rich and API driven recruiting software creates seamless hiring experiences, enabling Hiring Happiness for all. Our Open API and developer-friendly documentation enables customized recruiting solutions for HR Systems, Franchises, Staffing Agencies, and more.

