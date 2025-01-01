Top HireVue Alternatives

PayPal
paypal.com
PayPal is a digital wallet app that enables users to send and receive money, make purchases, and manage transactions securely online and in stores.
Indeed
indeed.com
Indeed is a job search app that aggregates listings from various sources, allowing users to search, apply for jobs, and manage their applications.
Calendly
calendly.com
Calendly is an online scheduling tool that simplifies meeting coordination by allowing users to share availability and book appointments without back-and-forth communication.
HackerRank
hackerrank.com
HackerRank is a platform for evaluating and hiring software developers through coding assessments and skill tests in various programming languages.
DocuSign
docusign.com
DocuSign is a digital signature app that allows users to send, sign, and manage documents securely from any device, ensuring compliance and streamlining workflows.
Moodle
moodle.org
Moodle is an open-source learning management system for online education, offering customizable course management and user roles for diverse educational environments.
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform for managing HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce tasks, enabling employees and managers to handle HR processes efficiently.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.
MaintainX
getmaintainx.com
MaintainX is a maintenance management app that helps businesses organize work orders, track assets, and streamline maintenance operations for improved efficiency.
Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Zoho Recruit is a cloud-based applicant tracking system that streamlines hiring processes for staffing agencies and HR departments.
Handshake
joinhandshake.com
Handshake is a recruiting platform that connects college students with job and internship opportunities, allowing them to create profiles and apply for relevant positions.
LinkedIn Recruiter
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Recruiter is a mobile app for recruiters to manage candidate searches, communications, and pipelines while on the go.
Beekeeper
beekeeper.io
Beekeeper is a mobile-first app that enhances communication and workflow for deskless workers, enabling real-time updates and file sharing.
CodeSignal
codesignal.com
CodeSignal is a platform for assessing developers' coding skills through online challenges and tests, supporting over 70 programming languages.
Wellfound
wellfound.com
Wellfound is a platform connecting startups with job-seekers and angel investors, facilitating hiring and fundraising for emerging companies.
Metaview
metaview.ai
Metaview provides data and analytics to improve interview consistency and quality, helping interviewers deliver better candidate experiences and streamline hiring.
HackerEarth
hackerearth.com
HackerEarth is a coding assessment platform that enables tech recruiters to evaluate candidates through coding tests and practical challenges across multiple languages and skills.
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.
Manatal
manatal.com
Manatal is a recruitment software that streamlines hiring by managing job openings, candidates, and workflows in one centralized platform.
Bob HR
hibob.com
Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.
Automation Anywhere
automationanywhere.com
Automation Anywhere automates business processes using AI and RPA, enabling organizations to improve efficiency and integrate with various applications.
CoderPad
coderpad.io
CoderPad is a platform for conducting live coding interviews and assessments, allowing candidates to write and run code in real-time across multiple programming languages.
Breezy HR
breezy.hr
Breezy HR is a cloud-based recruitment tool that streamlines hiring by automating tasks like resume screening, candidate tracking, and interview scheduling.
iMocha
imocha.io
iMocha is a platform for assessing technical skills, facilitating talent acquisition and development through tests, interviews, and skill gap analysis.
NLSQL
nlsql.com
NLSQL is a B2B SaaS tool that enables employees to access corporate data via a natural language interface, facilitating faster business decision-making.
Codility
codility.com
Codility is an online platform for evaluating programming skills through coding tests, live interviews, and tools to reduce bias in hiring.
TestGorilla
testgorilla.com
TestGorilla is a platform for conducting skill assessments to evaluate job candidates' abilities in various areas using a wide range of tests.
Cloudinary
cloudinary.com
Cloudinary is a media management platform for optimizing, storing, and delivering images and videos for websites and apps.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.