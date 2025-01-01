Top HireVue Alternatives

PayPal

PayPal

paypal.com

PayPal is a digital wallet app that enables users to send and receive money, make purchases, and manage transactions securely online and in stores.

Indeed

Indeed

indeed.com

Indeed is a job search app that aggregates listings from various sources, allowing users to search, apply for jobs, and manage their applications.

Calendly

Calendly

calendly.com

Calendly is an online scheduling tool that simplifies meeting coordination by allowing users to share availability and book appointments without back-and-forth communication.

HackerRank

HackerRank

hackerrank.com

HackerRank is a platform for evaluating and hiring software developers through coding assessments and skill tests in various programming languages.

DocuSign

DocuSign

docusign.com

DocuSign is a digital signature app that allows users to send, sign, and manage documents securely from any device, ensuring compliance and streamlining workflows.

Moodle

Moodle

moodle.org

Moodle is an open-source learning management system for online education, offering customizable course management and user roles for diverse educational environments.

Dayforce

Dayforce

dayforce.com

Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform for managing HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce tasks, enabling employees and managers to handle HR processes efficiently.

ADP Workforce Now

ADP Workforce Now

adp.com

ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.

MaintainX

MaintainX

getmaintainx.com

MaintainX is a maintenance management app that helps businesses organize work orders, track assets, and streamline maintenance operations for improved efficiency.

Zoho Recruit

Zoho Recruit

zoho.com

Zoho Recruit is a cloud-based applicant tracking system that streamlines hiring processes for staffing agencies and HR departments.

Handshake

Handshake

joinhandshake.com

Handshake is a recruiting platform that connects college students with job and internship opportunities, allowing them to create profiles and apply for relevant positions.

LinkedIn Recruiter

LinkedIn Recruiter

linkedin.com

LinkedIn Recruiter is a mobile app for recruiters to manage candidate searches, communications, and pipelines while on the go.

Beekeeper

Beekeeper

beekeeper.io

Beekeeper is a mobile-first app that enhances communication and workflow for deskless workers, enabling real-time updates and file sharing.

CodeSignal

CodeSignal

codesignal.com

CodeSignal is a platform for assessing developers' coding skills through online challenges and tests, supporting over 70 programming languages.

Wellfound

Wellfound

wellfound.com

Wellfound is a platform connecting startups with job-seekers and angel investors, facilitating hiring and fundraising for emerging companies.

Metaview

Metaview

metaview.ai

Metaview provides data and analytics to improve interview consistency and quality, helping interviewers deliver better candidate experiences and streamline hiring.

HackerEarth

HackerEarth

hackerearth.com

HackerEarth is a coding assessment platform that enables tech recruiters to evaluate candidates through coding tests and practical challenges across multiple languages and skills.

Darwinbox

Darwinbox

darwinbox.com

Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.

Manatal

Manatal

manatal.com

Manatal is a recruitment software that streamlines hiring by managing job openings, candidates, and workflows in one centralized platform.

Bob HR

Bob HR

hibob.com

Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.

Sprinklr

Sprinklr

sprinklr.com

Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.

Braintrust

Braintrust

usebraintrust.com

Braintrust is an AI recruiting platform that streamlines hiring by matching companies with pre-vetted candidates and conducting initial phone screenings.

Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere

automationanywhere.com

Automation Anywhere automates business processes using AI and RPA, enabling organizations to improve efficiency and integrate with various applications.

CoderPad

CoderPad

coderpad.io

CoderPad is a platform for conducting live coding interviews and assessments, allowing candidates to write and run code in real-time across multiple programming languages.

Breezy HR

Breezy HR

breezy.hr

Breezy HR is a cloud-based recruitment tool that streamlines hiring by automating tasks like resume screening, candidate tracking, and interview scheduling.

iMocha

iMocha

imocha.io

iMocha is a platform for assessing technical skills, facilitating talent acquisition and development through tests, interviews, and skill gap analysis.

NLSQL

NLSQL

nlsql.com

NLSQL is a B2B SaaS tool that enables employees to access corporate data via a natural language interface, facilitating faster business decision-making.

Codility

Codility

codility.com

Codility is an online platform for evaluating programming skills through coding tests, live interviews, and tools to reduce bias in hiring.

TestGorilla

TestGorilla

testgorilla.com

TestGorilla is a platform for conducting skill assessments to evaluate job candidates' abilities in various areas using a wide range of tests.

Cloudinary

Cloudinary

cloudinary.com

Cloudinary is a media management platform for optimizing, storing, and delivering images and videos for websites and apps.

