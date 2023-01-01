HireMojo is a Hiring Automation Platform that covers not only all ATS functions, but uses AI, Big Data and robots to automate many of the manual administration processes involved with hiring, allowing you and your team to focus on the human parts of hiring, like interviews, extending offers and negotiating the hire. We have also added the capability to have a rated, vetted, top-tier recruiter handle the entire hiring process for you at a fraction of what you would spend at an agency.

Website: hiremojo.com

