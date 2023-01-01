WebCatalog

LinkedIn automation software that helps agencies and teams scale their LinkedIn outreach! Safely send unlimited connection requests & messages from multiple synchronized accounts, with the only agency-first LinkedIn automation tool on the market. What is included: - Unified Dashboard for all LinkedIn accounts in your organization - Multi-account rotation in one campaign - Infinite A/B copy testing - AI hyper-personalized connection request messages - One Inbox for all of your LinkedIn accounts - Handle all of your LinkedIn leads from HeyReach - Native integration to HubSpot and Pipedrive - Export unlimited contacts from Sales Navigator in CSV

Categories:

Productivity
Lead Intelligence Software

