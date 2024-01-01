haeppie
Website: haeppie.com
haeppie is made for Sales & Customer Success Teams - Turn buyer journeys into more revenue and get all decision makers on the same page with haeppie Sales Spaces. Create personalised and interactive Spaces that close more deals in seconds. Accelerate your sales cycles from cold outreach through to onboarding by centralising your buyer journeys with one link. Seamlessly integrated with your CRM (Hubspot, Pipedrive,) makes working with haeppie pretty fast and easy for everyone. Share Post-Demo Follow-ups, Onboarding or Deal informations with one click and integrate all your existing materials from the tools you already use.
Categories:
