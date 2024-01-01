WebCatalog

haeppie

haeppie

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: haeppie.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for haeppie on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

haeppie is made for Sales & Customer Success Teams - Turn buyer journeys into more revenue and get all decision makers on the same page with haeppie Sales Spaces. Create personalised and interactive Spaces that close more deals in seconds. Accelerate your sales cycles from cold outreach through to onboarding by centralising your buyer journeys with one link. Seamlessly integrated with your CRM (Hubspot, Pipedrive,) makes working with haeppie pretty fast and easy for everyone. Share Post-Demo Follow-ups, Onboarding or Deal informations with one click and integrate all your existing materials from the tools you already use.

Categories:

Business
AI Sales Assistant Software
Digital Sales Room Software

Website: haeppie.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to haeppie. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

zoho.com

JustCall

JustCall

justcall.io

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

Cloze

Cloze

cloze.com

Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai

fireflies.ai

Gong.io

Gong.io

gong.io

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

Zoho CRM Plus

Zoho CRM Plus

zoho.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Writecream

Writecream

writecream.com

You Might Also Like

lemlist

lemlist

lemlist.com

LinkedFusion

LinkedFusion

linkedfusion.io

PersistIQ

PersistIQ

persistiq.com

Mailshake

Mailshake

mailshake.com

Hublead

Hublead

hublead.io

Salesforge

Salesforge

salesforge.ai

Affinity

Affinity

affinity.co

Upscale

Upscale

upscale.ai

oppwiser

oppwiser

oppwiser.com

Storylane

Storylane

storylane.io

Salesrobot

Salesrobot

salesrobot.co

LeadPilot

LeadPilot

leadpilot.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.