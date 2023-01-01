Affinity
affinity.co
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Affinity app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Affinity is the most powerful relationship intelligence platform enabling teams to leverage their network to close the next big deal. Using patented technology, Affinity manages your relationships by auto-populating your CRM pipeline and unlocking introductions to decision makers.
Website: affinity.co
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Affinity. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Momentum
app.momentum.io
The Register
theregister.com
Spiro
app.spiro.ai
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
GPARENCY
marketplace.prod.gparency.com
Uptics
app.uptics.io
Feathery
app.feathery.io
Clari
app.clari.com
Tufin
portal.tufin.com
Agile CRM
my.agilecrm.com
Interview Prep AI
interviewprep-ai.com
Zendesk Sell
core.futuresimple.com