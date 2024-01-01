WebCatalog

Gupshup

Gupshup

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: gupshup.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Gupshup on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue while saving costs. Citibank, Akzo Nobel, Khan Academy, Unilever, MPL, Netflix, Flipkart, and Ola are a few of its leading clients. With a single messaging API for 30+ channels across voice, text, and chat, the Gupshup Conversation Cloud powers over 10 billion messages per month.

Categories:

Business
Bot Platforms Software

Website: gupshup.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Gupshup. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

Engati

Engati

engati.com

You Might Also Like

IC Markets

IC Markets

icmarkets.com

Air Arabia

Air Arabia

airarabia.com

France 24

France 24

france24.com

Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli

shop.brunellocucinelli.com

The Ken

The Ken

the-ken.com

Lidl Slovenija

Lidl Slovenija

lidl.si

Lidl Malta

Lidl Malta

lidl.com.mt

Kopa

Kopa

kopa.co

Wizz Air

Wizz Air

wizzair.com

Medianova

Medianova

medianova.com

China Airlines

China Airlines

china-airlines.com

Gulf Air

Gulf Air

gulfair.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.