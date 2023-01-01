Glints is the leading talent ecosystem in Southeast Asia. Our mission is to enable the 120 million professionals in the region to grow their careers and empower organizations to hire the right talent from anywhere in Southeast Asia. Officially launched in 2015 in Singapore, Glints has empowered more than 3 million talent and 50,000 organizations to realize their human potential. Today, we stand at the forefront of human capital empowerment as the fastest-growing startup in the career development and talent recruitment space. Glints currently operates in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines, and Taiwan.

Website: glints.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Glints. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.