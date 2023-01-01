Founded in 2016, Guiker is modernizing the residential real estate industry through technology that simplifies the tenant-landlord relationship, providing convenient tools for every step of the rental process. In doing so, we are enabling individual property owners to remove themselves from the day-to-day and focus on their long-term investment goals. An economic empowerment platform, Guiker has helped thousands of small landlords generate more income while helping tenants from more than 50 countries find a new home. Mission: Our mission is to make real estate accessible to everyone and open doors for those who refuse to settle.

Website: guiker.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Guiker. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.