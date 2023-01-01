WebCatalog
GovernorHub

GovernorHub

app.governorhub.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for GovernorHub on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stop trackers from accessing your personal data, and speed up websites.

Supporting great governance. Helping more than 100,000 governors, trustees and clerks focus on what matters: making a difference. Designed by governors, for governors who want to feel confident in their role and the work of their board(s). Our governance solutions will help you work better, develop your skills and evidence your efforts.

Website: app.governorhub.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to GovernorHub. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Storypark

Storypark

storypark.com

TalkingParents

TalkingParents

talkingparents.com

Calmly Writer

Calmly Writer

calmlywriter.com

July

July

withjuly.com

Employer Flexible myHR

Employer Flexible myHR

employerflexible.com

Compono Employer

Compono Employer

compono.com

Sifter

Sifter

sifterapp.com

Compono Candidate

Compono Candidate

compono.com

Pickup Music

Pickup Music

pickupmusic.com

TeuxDeux

TeuxDeux

teuxdeux.com

Upsteem

Upsteem

upsteem.com

Holvi

Holvi

holvi.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy