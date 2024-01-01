Google AI Studio
Website: aistudio.google.com
Google AI Studio is a browser-based IDE for prototyping with generative models. Google AI Studio lets you quickly try out models and experiment with different prompts. When you've built something you're happy with, you can export it to code in your preferred programming language, powered by the Gemini API.
