Website: goodsync.com

GoodSync is a backup and file synchronization program. It is used for synchronizing files between two directories, either on one computer, or between a computer and another storage device (e.g. another computer, a removable disc, a flash drive or a smartphone) or between a computer and a remote computer or server. GoodSync allows the same version of files to be maintained on multiple computing devices. In other words, when two devices are synchronized, the user can be sure that the most current version of a file is available on both devices, regardless of where it was last modified.
Categories:
Business
Online Backup Software

