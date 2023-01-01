Make screen time active with 300+ dance videos, yoga exercises, and mindfulness activities for kids! Trusted by teachers & used in 4 out of 5 US public elementary schools, GoNoodle videos create more than 667 million movement minutes each month in homes and schools.

Website: gonoodle.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to GoNoodle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.