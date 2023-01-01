WebCatalog
Glose

Glose

glose.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Glose on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

The next-generation READING APP that makes reading AWESOME with features to keep you engaged and motivated. Pick a book in our choice of 1 million, start reading any book for free, connect with other readers and share notes, highlights, and conversation - and become a better reader.

Website: glose.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Glose. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Pablo by Buffer

Pablo by Buffer

pablo.buffer.com

Bublup

Bublup

mystuff.bublup.com

myON

myON

myon.com

RevNote

RevNote

web.revnote.io

Rakuten Kobo

Rakuten Kobo

kobo.com

PocketBook Cloud

PocketBook Cloud

cloud.pocketbook.digital

The StoryGraph

The StoryGraph

app.thestorygraph.com

Scrimba

Scrimba

scrimba.com

flomo

flomo

v.flomoapp.com

Reflect

Reflect

reflect.app

Diffusion Land

Diffusion Land

diffusion.land

Bookship

Bookship

bookshipapp.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy