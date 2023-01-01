Bookship is a social reading app that lets people share their reading experiences. Whether it's reading a great novel with your best friend across the country, a business book with your co-workers, or participating in a neighborhood book club, Bookship enriches your reading experience and your relationships.

Website: bookshipapp.com

