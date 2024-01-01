Cold Tea Collective

Cold Tea Collective

Cold Tea Collective is a new media platform, that shares the real stories, perspectives, and experiences of the next generation of the Asian diaspora. The team is passionate about providing the community a platform to better understand and connect with themselves and the world around them. We tell it from the heart, dig deeper for the truth in every story, and strive to create the best quality content and conversation.

