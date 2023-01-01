WebCatalogWebCatalog
Imagine a huge library that can hold thousands of your books, placed in a convenient order, with your notes in the margins. Thanks to the latest technology, this library is a reality and always on hand, no matter where you are or what device you use. PocketBook Cloud is a cross-platform service that combines your e-reader, Android or iOS smartphones, tablets, and PC, linking all devices into one single ecosystem. It allows you to synchronise e-book files, your reading positions and personal settings. In other words, you can start a book on the e-reader, continue on your mobile phone, and then again return to PocketBook, without wasting time searching for the right page, changing the font or any other settings for that matter. PocketBook Cloud online service was created to provide the greatest reading experience to passionate book lovers from all over the world.

Website: pocketbook.ch

