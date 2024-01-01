Glider AI

Glider AI

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: glider.ai

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Glider AI on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC, Amazon, and Capital One trust Glider to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry. On average, customers see a 3x placement rate, a 50% reduction in time-to-fill, and a 98% improvement in candidate satisfaction. For more information, visit Glider AI.
Categories:
Business
Chatbots Software

Website: glider.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Glider AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

You Might Also Like

Emi

Emi

emilabs.ai

HiPeople

HiPeople

hipeople.io

Hatchways

Hatchways

hatchways.io

HireLogic

HireLogic

hirelogic.com

Evolution AI

Evolution AI

evolution.ai

HireVue

HireVue

hirevue.com

BarRaiser

BarRaiser

barraiser.com

Aspect AI

Aspect AI

aspect-hq.com

InterviewAI

InterviewAI

interviewai.io

StaffBridge

StaffBridge

staffbridge.com

CEIPAL Workforce

CEIPAL Workforce

ceipal.com

Keka

Keka

keka.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy