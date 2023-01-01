Giddh is a complete cloud accounting software with all the necessary features like ledger, bookkeeping, invoicing, Inventory, various types of reports, GSTR1, GSTR2, GST3B filing and many more. Giddh computes all data automatically & generates various types of reports. It is so easy to understand that you can take a look at all the finances of your business even without the help of an accountant. It is completely customizable & caters to all the needs of your business as per your requirements.

Website: giddh.com

