WebCatalog
Giddh

Giddh

giddh.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Giddh on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Giddh is a complete cloud accounting software with all the necessary features like ledger, bookkeeping, invoicing, Inventory, various types of reports, GSTR1, GSTR2, GST3B filing and many more. Giddh computes all data automatically & generates various types of reports. It is so easy to understand that you can take a look at all the finances of your business even without the help of an accountant. It is completely customizable & caters to all the needs of your business as per your requirements.

Website: giddh.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Giddh. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Vencru

Vencru

app.vencru.com

DEAR

DEAR

inventory.dearsystems.com

CraveInvoice

CraveInvoice

craveinvoiceweb.com

Fincent

Fincent

beta.fincent.com

LEDGERS

LEDGERS

ledgers.cloud

Neat

Neat

app.neat.com

ZarMoney

ZarMoney

accounts.zarmoney.com

TrulySmall

TrulySmall

invoices.trulysmall.com

GenieBooks

GenieBooks

in.geniebooks.com

Splendid Accounts

Splendid Accounts

app.splendidaccounts.com

Kashoo

Kashoo

app.kashoo.com

Crunched

Crunched

app.crunched.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy