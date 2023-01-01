Formaloo
dash.formaloo.net
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Formaloo app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Powerful collaboration platform for teams to collect, organize and understand their data. Go from idea to execution in minutes with no code!
Website: formaloo.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Formaloo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.