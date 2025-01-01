Top Forma Alternatives

Airtable
airtable.com
Airtable is a cloud-based tool that combines spreadsheet and database functionalities, allowing users to create, manage, and collaborate on custom databases and applications.
FlutterFlow
flutterflow.io
FlutterFlow is a no-code platform for building native mobile and web apps using a drag-and-drop interface, with features like Firebase integration and API support.
Microsoft Power Apps
powerapps.microsoft.com
Microsoft Power Apps is a low-code platform for building custom applications that automate workflows, manage data, and enhance productivity within organizations.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is a customer service platform that consolidates support across channels, automates workflows, and enhances agent productivity with AI tools and extensive integrations.
Gusto
gusto.com
Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.
JotForm
jotform.com
JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Zoho Creator
zoho.com
Zoho Creator is a low-code platform for building custom business applications, enabling data management, workflow automation, and analytics with a user-friendly interface.
Thunkable
thunkable.com
Thunkable is a no-code platform that allows users to create native mobile apps for Android and iOS through a drag-and-drop interface.
Adalo
adalo.com
Adalo is a no-code app builder that allows users to create mobile and web applications using a drag-and-drop interface, with options for database integration and publishing.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr Studio is a no-code platform for building custom applications and tools, integrating with Airtable and Google Sheets for enhanced collaboration and functionality.
Glide
glideapps.com
Glide is a no-code platform that converts spreadsheets into customizable apps, allowing users to share and update data easily without programming skills.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
Appy Pie is a no-code app development platform that allows users to build applications easily using drag-and-drop features and customization options.
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a no-code work management platform that helps teams analyze user feedback, prioritize tasks, and plan features in a connected workspace.
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot provides an integrated platform for businesses to manage client communication, payments, contracts, and more, with a branded client portal.
AppMaster
appmaster.io
AppMaster is a no-code platform for businesses to create and deploy applications, including backend, web, and mobile apps, with visual tools and code generation.
Baserow
baserow.io
Baserow is an open-source, no-code platform for creating and managing databases and applications, enabling collaboration without coding skills.
Ninox
ninox.com
Ninox is a low-code platform for digitizing and automating business processes, enabling customized solutions for CRM, ERP, and project management across various industries.
Dorik
dorik.com
Dorik is an AI website builder that enables users to create and host websites easily without coding or design skills.
Budibase
budibase.com
Budibase is a low-code platform for quickly building custom internal applications, managing data, and automating workflows with minimal coding.
Grist
getgrist.com
Grist is a data management app that combines spreadsheets and databases, allowing users to create dashboards and utilize Python formulas for analysis and visualization.
AppMySite
appmysite.com
AppMySite is a no-code platform for converting websites into native mobile apps for Android and iOS, enabling users to develop apps without coding knowledge.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.
Kissflow
kissflow.com
Kissflow is a low-code and no-code platform for automating workflows, managing processes, and building custom applications with user-friendly tools.
Progressier
progressier.com
Progressier transforms web apps into Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), enabling offline access, push notifications, and easy installation across devices without extensive coding.
Stacker
stackerhq.com
Stacker is a platform for creating custom CRMs, internal tools, and customer portals quickly and without coding.
Builder.ai
builder.ai
Builder.ai is a platform that allows users to create custom software and apps without coding, using AI assistance for personalization and development.
Castlight
castlighthealth.com
Castlight is a digital health platform that helps users navigate health benefits, track healthcare spending, and access wellness resources and recommendations.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.