Top Forma Alternatives

Airtable

Airtable

airtable.com

Airtable is a cloud-based tool that combines spreadsheet and database functionalities, allowing users to create, manage, and collaborate on custom databases and applications.

FlutterFlow

FlutterFlow

flutterflow.io

FlutterFlow is a no-code platform for building native mobile and web apps using a drag-and-drop interface, with features like Firebase integration and API support.

Microsoft Power Apps

Microsoft Power Apps

powerapps.microsoft.com

Microsoft Power Apps is a low-code platform for building custom applications that automate workflows, manage data, and enhance productivity within organizations.

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Zendesk is a customer service platform that consolidates support across channels, automates workflows, and enhances agent productivity with AI tools and extensive integrations.

Gusto

Gusto

gusto.com

Gusto is an online platform that simplifies payroll, benefits, and HR processes for businesses, helping manage employee information and automate routine tasks.

JotForm

JotForm

jotform.com

JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.

ADP Workforce Now

ADP Workforce Now

adp.com

ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.

Rippling

Rippling

rippling.com

Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.

Zoho Creator

Zoho Creator

zoho.com

Zoho Creator is a low-code platform for building custom business applications, enabling data management, workflow automation, and analytics with a user-friendly interface.

Thunkable

Thunkable

thunkable.com

Thunkable is a no-code platform that allows users to create native mobile apps for Android and iOS through a drag-and-drop interface.

Adalo

Adalo

adalo.com

Adalo is a no-code app builder that allows users to create mobile and web applications using a drag-and-drop interface, with options for database integration and publishing.

Paylocity

Paylocity

paylocity.com

Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.

Softr Studio

Softr Studio

softr.io

Softr Studio is a no-code platform for building custom applications and tools, integrating with Airtable and Google Sheets for enhanced collaboration and functionality.

Glide

Glide

glideapps.com

Glide is a no-code platform that converts spreadsheets into customizable apps, allowing users to share and update data easily without programming skills.

Appy Pie

Appy Pie

appypie.com

Appy Pie is a no-code app development platform that allows users to build applications easily using drag-and-drop features and customization options.

Fibery

Fibery

fibery.io

Fibery is a no-code work management platform that helps teams analyze user feedback, prioritize tasks, and plan features in a connected workspace.

Copilot

Copilot

copilot.com

Copilot provides an integrated platform for businesses to manage client communication, payments, contracts, and more, with a branded client portal.

AppMaster

AppMaster

appmaster.io

AppMaster is a no-code platform for businesses to create and deploy applications, including backend, web, and mobile apps, with visual tools and code generation.

Baserow

Baserow

baserow.io

Baserow is an open-source, no-code platform for creating and managing databases and applications, enabling collaboration without coding skills.

Ninox

Ninox

ninox.com

Ninox is a low-code platform for digitizing and automating business processes, enabling customized solutions for CRM, ERP, and project management across various industries.

Dorik

Dorik

dorik.com

Dorik is an AI website builder that enables users to create and host websites easily without coding or design skills.

Budibase

Budibase

budibase.com

Budibase is a low-code platform for quickly building custom internal applications, managing data, and automating workflows with minimal coding.

Grist

Grist

getgrist.com

Grist is a data management app that combines spreadsheets and databases, allowing users to create dashboards and utilize Python formulas for analysis and visualization.

AppMySite

AppMySite

appmysite.com

AppMySite is a no-code platform for converting websites into native mobile apps for Android and iOS, enabling users to develop apps without coding knowledge.

Paycor

Paycor

paycor.com

Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.

Kissflow

Kissflow

kissflow.com

Kissflow is a low-code and no-code platform for automating workflows, managing processes, and building custom applications with user-friendly tools.

Progressier

Progressier

progressier.com

Progressier transforms web apps into Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), enabling offline access, push notifications, and easy installation across devices without extensive coding.

Stacker

Stacker

stackerhq.com

Stacker is a platform for creating custom CRMs, internal tools, and customer portals quickly and without coding.

Builder.ai

Builder.ai

builder.ai

Builder.ai is a platform that allows users to create custom software and apps without coding, using AI assistance for personalization and development.

Castlight

Castlight

castlighthealth.com

Castlight is a digital health platform that helps users navigate health benefits, track healthcare spending, and access wellness resources and recommendations.

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.