Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Floik on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Showcase the power of your product in minutes Turn your product flows into interactive content - demos, videos and step-by-step guides. All on a single platform.

Website: floik.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Floik. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.