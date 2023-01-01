Flick
flick.social
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Flick on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: flick.social
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Flick. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
ConvertKit
app.convertkit.com
Kissmetrics
signin.kissmetrics.io
IQhashtags
app.iqhashtags.com
Onlypult
onlypult.com
Metric.ai
psa.metric.ai
RentRedi
app.rentredi.com
Clustermarket
app.clustermarket.com
Hectic
create.hecticapp.com
Keyword Revealer
keywordrevealer.com
Shield Analytics
analytics.shieldapp.ai
Docketwise
app.docketwise.com
Ringba
app.ringba.com