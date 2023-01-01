FlexiQuiz is a powerful online test generator that enables you to create engaging online quizzes, tests, or exams in minutes. Choose from 100's of features to create a customized quiz that meets your objectives for business, education, or fun.

Website: flexiquiz.com

