Top Fleetx Alternatives

Verizon
verizon.com
The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.
Motive
gomotive.com
Motive is a fleet management app that enhances safety and efficiency by tracking vehicles, monitoring driver behavior, and ensuring compliance across various industries.
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Scribble Maps allows users to create, customize, and share interactive maps online, supporting collaboration and integration with existing workflows for various mapping needs.
Samsara
samsara.com
Samsara is a fleet management app that provides real-time data analysis, GPS tracking, fuel management, and safety tools for businesses to optimize their operations.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
SalesRabbit is a sales management app that helps field sales teams manage leads, track performance, and optimize sales processes with various digital tools.
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect is a cloud-based collaboration platform that enables project coordination, data management, and real-time updates across various devices and environments.
Fleet Complete
ecofleet.com
Fleet Complete is an app for tracking fleet vehicles and managing workforce logistics, aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.
Route4Me
route4me.com
Route4Me is a route optimization app for businesses, enabling efficient fleet management and navigation with real-time tracking and multi-day planning features.
Coupa
coupa.com
Coupa is a cloud-based platform for Business Spend Management that helps organizations manage procurement, invoicing, and expenses while enhancing supplier collaboration.
Fleetio
fleetio.com
Fleetio is a fleet management app that allows users to manage vehicles and equipment with features like tracking, maintenance scheduling, and fuel management.
Vimcar
vimcar.de
Vimcar is a fleet management app that offers GPS tracking, driver management, and route optimization to enhance vehicle operations and reduce costs for businesses.
Detrack
detrack.com
Detrack is a cloud-based delivery management software that offers real-time tracking, proof of delivery, and route optimization for efficient logistics operations.
Tookan
jungleworks.com
Tookan is a delivery management platform that enables businesses to manage logistics, optimize routes, and track deliveries in real-time.
Turvo
turvo.com
Turvo is a cloud-based TMS app that connects shippers, brokers, and carriers, optimizing logistics operations through real-time tracking and process automation.
Cargobase
cargobase.com
Cargobase is a cloud-based Transportation Management System (TMS) that simplifies logistics by managing various supply chain flows and enhancing visibility for informed decision-making.
Rand McNally
randmcnally.com
The Rand McNally app offers navigation and fleet management tools for tracking vehicles, managing driver logs, and optimizing routes with real-time updates.
SuperProcure
superprocure.com
SuperProcure is a comprehensive TMS that streamlines logistics for various industries through vehicle sourcing, indenting, tracking, and invoicing solutions.
Momentum IoT
momentumiot.com
Momentum IoT is a cloud-based fleet management app providing GPS tracking, automated job costing, and real-time financial insights to enhance operational efficiency.
Circuit for Teams
getcircuit.com
Circuit for Teams is a route planning app that optimizes deliveries, offering features like live tracking, estimated arrival times, and integration with navigation apps.
Shipwell
shipwell.com
Shipwell is a transportation management platform that helps businesses manage shipping operations, optimize routes, and enhance visibility for logistics and supply chain management.
Transvirtual
transvirtual.com
TransVirtual is a cloud-based logistics app that improves transport management with load planning, route optimization, real-time tracking, and electronic proof of delivery.
Jiga
jiga.io
Jiga streamlines sourcing manufactured parts by connecting users with vetted suppliers, allowing direct communication, and tracking quotes and orders efficiently.
Transporeon
transporeon.com
Transporeon is a cloud-based logistics platform that streamlines transportation management with real-time tracking, alerts, and integration with existing software.
Zeo Route Planner
zeorouteplanner.com
Zeo Route Planner is a fleet management app for optimizing delivery routes, tracking drivers in real-time, and managing logistics efficiently.
Fullbay
fullbay.com
Fullbay is cloud-based software for managing fleet maintenance, tracking repairs, monitoring parts inventory, and ensuring preventive maintenance for heavy-duty vehicles.
Skynamo
skynamo.com
Skynamo is a field sales management app that helps sales teams manage customer interactions, capture orders, and access reports, enhancing productivity.
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet is a delivery management app that helps businesses manage local deliveries with tools for route optimization, tracking, and communication between drivers and dispatchers.
Routific
routific.com
Routific is a route optimization app for logistics, enabling quick planning and efficient dispatching of delivery routes with real-time adjustments.
RoadWarrior
roadwarrior.app
RoadWarrior is a route optimization app that helps businesses manage multi-stop deliveries, offering real-time traffic updates and customizable routing.
Trucker Tools
truckertools.com
Trucker Tools is an app for freight brokers that offers load tracking, digital freight matching, and a private load board to connect with carriers efficiently.
