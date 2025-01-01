Top Fleetx Alternatives

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.

Motive

Motive

gomotive.com

Motive is a fleet management app that enhances safety and efficiency by tracking vehicles, monitoring driver behavior, and ensuring compliance across various industries.

Scribble Maps

Scribble Maps

scribblemaps.com

Scribble Maps allows users to create, customize, and share interactive maps online, supporting collaboration and integration with existing workflows for various mapping needs.

Samsara

Samsara

samsara.com

Samsara is a fleet management app that provides real-time data analysis, GPS tracking, fuel management, and safety tools for businesses to optimize their operations.

SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit

salesrabbit.com

SalesRabbit is a sales management app that helps field sales teams manage leads, track performance, and optimize sales processes with various digital tools.

Trimble Connect

Trimble Connect

connect.trimble.com

Trimble Connect is a cloud-based collaboration platform that enables project coordination, data management, and real-time updates across various devices and environments.

Fleet Complete

Fleet Complete

ecofleet.com

Fleet Complete is an app for tracking fleet vehicles and managing workforce logistics, aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.

Route4Me

Route4Me

route4me.com

Route4Me is a route optimization app for businesses, enabling efficient fleet management and navigation with real-time tracking and multi-day planning features.

Coupa

Coupa

coupa.com

Coupa is a cloud-based platform for Business Spend Management that helps organizations manage procurement, invoicing, and expenses while enhancing supplier collaboration.

Fleetio

Fleetio

fleetio.com

Fleetio is a fleet management app that allows users to manage vehicles and equipment with features like tracking, maintenance scheduling, and fuel management.

Vimcar

Vimcar

vimcar.de

Vimcar is a fleet management app that offers GPS tracking, driver management, and route optimization to enhance vehicle operations and reduce costs for businesses.

Detrack

Detrack

detrack.com

Detrack is a cloud-based delivery management software that offers real-time tracking, proof of delivery, and route optimization for efficient logistics operations.

Tookan

Tookan

jungleworks.com

Tookan is a delivery management platform that enables businesses to manage logistics, optimize routes, and track deliveries in real-time.

Turvo

Turvo

turvo.com

Turvo is a cloud-based TMS app that connects shippers, brokers, and carriers, optimizing logistics operations through real-time tracking and process automation.

Cargobase

Cargobase

cargobase.com

Cargobase is a cloud-based Transportation Management System (TMS) that simplifies logistics by managing various supply chain flows and enhancing visibility for informed decision-making.

Rand McNally

Rand McNally

randmcnally.com

The Rand McNally app offers navigation and fleet management tools for tracking vehicles, managing driver logs, and optimizing routes with real-time updates.

SuperProcure

SuperProcure

superprocure.com

SuperProcure is a comprehensive TMS that streamlines logistics for various industries through vehicle sourcing, indenting, tracking, and invoicing solutions.

Momentum IoT

Momentum IoT

momentumiot.com

Momentum IoT is a cloud-based fleet management app providing GPS tracking, automated job costing, and real-time financial insights to enhance operational efficiency.

Circuit for Teams

Circuit for Teams

getcircuit.com

Circuit for Teams is a route planning app that optimizes deliveries, offering features like live tracking, estimated arrival times, and integration with navigation apps.

Shipwell

Shipwell

shipwell.com

Shipwell is a transportation management platform that helps businesses manage shipping operations, optimize routes, and enhance visibility for logistics and supply chain management.

Transvirtual

Transvirtual

transvirtual.com

TransVirtual is a cloud-based logistics app that improves transport management with load planning, route optimization, real-time tracking, and electronic proof of delivery.

Jiga

Jiga

jiga.io

Jiga streamlines sourcing manufactured parts by connecting users with vetted suppliers, allowing direct communication, and tracking quotes and orders efficiently.

Transporeon

Transporeon

transporeon.com

Transporeon is a cloud-based logistics platform that streamlines transportation management with real-time tracking, alerts, and integration with existing software.

Zeo Route Planner

Zeo Route Planner

zeorouteplanner.com

Zeo Route Planner is a fleet management app for optimizing delivery routes, tracking drivers in real-time, and managing logistics efficiently.

Fullbay

Fullbay

fullbay.com

Fullbay is cloud-based software for managing fleet maintenance, tracking repairs, monitoring parts inventory, and ensuring preventive maintenance for heavy-duty vehicles.

Skynamo

Skynamo

skynamo.com

Skynamo is a field sales management app that helps sales teams manage customer interactions, capture orders, and access reports, enhancing productivity.

Onfleet

Onfleet

onfleet.com

Onfleet is a delivery management app that helps businesses manage local deliveries with tools for route optimization, tracking, and communication between drivers and dispatchers.

Routific

Routific

routific.com

Routific is a route optimization app for logistics, enabling quick planning and efficient dispatching of delivery routes with real-time adjustments.

RoadWarrior

RoadWarrior

roadwarrior.app

RoadWarrior is a route optimization app that helps businesses manage multi-stop deliveries, offering real-time traffic updates and customizable routing.

Trucker Tools

Trucker Tools

truckertools.com

Trucker Tools is an app for freight brokers that offers load tracking, digital freight matching, and a private load board to connect with carriers efficiently.

