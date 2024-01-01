Findity
Findity is an expense management platform allowing partners to take their own expense management solution to the market – as a white label app or via APIs. The platform automates businesses' expenses, mileages, entertainment, and per diems in one place. With integrations to leading accounting and payroll softwares and cards, the solution elevates partners’ offering with a seamless and fully compliant expense experience for their customers.
