WebCatalog
Figstack

Figstack

figstack.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Figstack on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Reading and writing code is hard! Figstack helps you interpret the details so you can focus on building what matters

Website: figstack.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Figstack. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

TeuxDeux

TeuxDeux

teuxdeux.com

Headlime

Headlime

headlime.com

Sifter

Sifter

sifterapp.com

Repodex

Repodex

app.repodex.ai

July

July

app.withjuly.com

Auratikum

Auratikum

app.auratikum.com

Motion

Motion

app.usemotion.com

Interval

Interval

interval.com

Employer Flexible myHR

Employer Flexible myHR

hris.employerflexible.com

Calmly Writer

Calmly Writer

calmlywriter.com

Readup

Readup

readup.com

Scaledrone

Scaledrone

dashboard.scaledrone.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy