Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Feedify on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.

Categories :

Website: feedify.net

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Feedify. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.