Top FAX.PLUS Alternatives

GoTo
goto.com
GoTo is an app for online video conferencing and IT management, enabling virtual meetings, collaboration, and comprehensive IT solutions for businesses.
ClickSend
clicksend.com
ClickSend is a communication platform for businesses that offers SMS, email, voice, and online mail to facilitate messaging and customer engagement.
eFax
efax.com
eFax allows users to send and receive faxes via email or mobile devices, with features for document signing, editing, and organization.
Genius Fax
geniusfax.com
Genius Fax is a mobile app for sending and receiving faxes digitally, allowing users to manage faxes conveniently from their devices.
iFax
ifaxapp.com
iFax is a secure, HIPAA-compliant app that allows users to send and receive faxes digitally across multiple devices.
Notifyre
notifyre.com
Notifyre is a secure platform for SMS and fax communications, offering email integration, bulk messaging, fax services, and customizable workflows for businesses.
CocoFax
cocofax.com
CocoFax is an online fax solution that enables secure sending and receiving of faxes via email and cloud services, compliant with regulatory standards.
