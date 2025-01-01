Top FAX.PLUS Alternatives

GoTo

goto.com

GoTo is an app for online video conferencing and IT management, enabling virtual meetings, collaboration, and comprehensive IT solutions for businesses.

ClickSend

clicksend.com

ClickSend is a communication platform for businesses that offers SMS, email, voice, and online mail to facilitate messaging and customer engagement.

eFax

efax.com

eFax allows users to send and receive faxes via email or mobile devices, with features for document signing, editing, and organization.

Genius Fax

geniusfax.com

Genius Fax is a mobile app for sending and receiving faxes digitally, allowing users to manage faxes conveniently from their devices.

iFax

ifaxapp.com

iFax is a secure, HIPAA-compliant app that allows users to send and receive faxes digitally across multiple devices.

Notifyre

notifyre.com

Notifyre is a secure platform for SMS and fax communications, offering email integration, bulk messaging, fax services, and customizable workflows for businesses.

CocoFax

cocofax.com

CocoFax is an online fax solution that enables secure sending and receiving of faxes via email and cloud services, compliant with regulatory standards.

