ExpertBox is end-to-end HIPAA-compliant telemedicine software that allows you to provide top-notch telemedicine services, automate your workflow, reduce administrative tasks, go paperless, manage your practice seamlessly and build long-lasting relationships with your patients. With ExpertBox you can: -Manage your availability -Let patients book appointments with you online 24/7 -Get patient details upfront -Deliver virtual care via HD video calls -Tackle critical issues on the go via chat -Manage patient-related data and documents -Take control of your staff -Send automated appointment reminders to patients -Send customizable automated invoices -Let your patients sign service agreements before appointments -Get online payments -Access your financial history -Collect feedback from your patients

Website: expertbox.io

