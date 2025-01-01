Top Ellevation Alternatives

Teachmint
teachmint.com
Teachmint is an educational platform providing tools for school management, including attendance, fees, and learning resources for teachers, students, and administrators.
Workday
workday.com
Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.
PowerSchool
powerschool.com
PowerSchool is a student information system for K-12 schools that manages grades, attendance, and communication between teachers, students, and parents.
MyClassBoard
myclassboard.com
MyClassBoard is a school management software that automates operations, managing student records, attendance, and communication between schools and parents.
Classe365
classe365.com
Classe365 is an educational management software that streamlines administration, enrollment, and learning processes for schools and universities.
Frontline Education
frontlineeducation.com
Frontline Education is school administration software for managing hiring, time tracking, absences, professional development, and student data.
Skyward
skyward.com
Skyward is a software solution for K-12 school districts, providing tools for managing student data, administrative tasks, and communication with families.
Cialfo
cialfo.co
Cialfo is an AI-powered platform that streamlines college counseling for students and counselors, organizing career exploration and application processes.
Kinderpedia
kinderpedia.co
Kinderpedia is a digital management tool for schools and childcare centers, streamlining administration, communication, attendance tracking, and billing processes.
Classter
classter.com
Classter is a Student Information and Learning Management System that helps manage educational processes and student data efficiently for educational organizations.
aXcelerate
axcelerate.com
aXcelerate is an app for managing vocational and enterprise training and compliance, designed to integrate and simplify training management.
Skolaro
skolaro.com
Skolaro is a school management app that streamlines administrative tasks, including student management, attendance tracking, and communication between parents and teachers.
ClassroomIO
classroomio.com
ClassroomIO is a digital platform for creating and managing courses, facilitating learning, tracking progress, and enhancing communication between teachers and students.
Gradelink
gradelink.com
Gradelink is a web-based student information system that centralizes student data, enhances communication, and supports parent engagement for educational institutions.
Jenzabar
myjenzabar.net
Jenzabar provides technology solutions for higher education, enhancing administrative operations and student services with features like course creation and secure access.
Blackbaud
blackbaud.com
Blackbaud is a CRM platform for nonprofits that manages fundraising, events, memberships, and grants while integrating with Microsoft Power Platform.
Alma
getalma.com
Alma is an AI-driven educational platform that enhances learning experiences, supports educators, and improves student engagement and outcomes across various settings.
Fekara
fekara.com
Fekara is a free cloud-based school management software for small schools, handling admissions, attendance, exams, and result cards.
TUIO
tuiopay.com
TUIO is a cloud-based tuition management system that automates billing, enrollment, and student information management for educational institutions.
EduSpark
eduspark.world
EduSpark is an educational app that provides access to resources and tools for students and educators, enhancing learning through technology and personalized experiences.
iGradePlus
igradeplus.com
iGradePlus is a school management system that offers gradebook, attendance tracking, reporting, and communication tools for teachers, schools, students, and parents.
Classpro
classpro.in
Classpro is an online teaching platform for selling courses, conducting live classes, and managing student progress through assignments and mock tests.
SchoolMint
schoolmint.com
Hero by SchoolMint helps schools manage behavior initiatives, improve discipline communications, and involve families in student behavior and success through a mobile app and web access.
Scoir
scoir.com
Scoir is a college planning platform that connects students and counselors, helping users create personalized college lists and navigate the admissions process.
Softbook
softbook.app
Softbook provides EdTech solutions like Softbook LMS for course creation and Softbook Cloud for secure file storage, enhancing online education accessibility.
EDUFAR
edufar.co
EDUFAR is a university management system that streamlines the daily operations of educational institutions like schools, colleges, and training centers.
MarkersPro
markerspro.com
MarkersPro is a cloud-based K-12 student information system that centralizes school management and learning needs into a single user-friendly platform.
Edumarshal
edumarshal.com
Edumarshal is an ERP software that helps educational institutions manage activities like student records, attendance, and fees efficiently.
Beehively
beehively.com
Beehively provides technology tools for schools to manage websites, communicate with parents, and track data, simplifying school operations.
Edunext
edunext.co
Edunext is an educational management platform that streamlines academic operations and supports flexible course delivery through Open edX LMS.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.