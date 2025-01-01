Top Ellevation Alternatives

teachmint.com

Teachmint is an educational platform providing tools for school management, including attendance, fees, and learning resources for teachers, students, and administrators.

workday.com

Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.

powerschool.com

PowerSchool is a student information system for K-12 schools that manages grades, attendance, and communication between teachers, students, and parents.

myclassboard.com

MyClassBoard is a school management software that automates operations, managing student records, attendance, and communication between schools and parents.

classe365.com

Classe365 is an educational management software that streamlines administration, enrollment, and learning processes for schools and universities.

frontlineeducation.com

Frontline Education is school administration software for managing hiring, time tracking, absences, professional development, and student data.

skyward.com

Skyward is a software solution for K-12 school districts, providing tools for managing student data, administrative tasks, and communication with families.

cialfo.co

Cialfo is an AI-powered platform that streamlines college counseling for students and counselors, organizing career exploration and application processes.

kinderpedia.co

Kinderpedia is a digital management tool for schools and childcare centers, streamlining administration, communication, attendance tracking, and billing processes.

classter.com

Classter is a Student Information and Learning Management System that helps manage educational processes and student data efficiently for educational organizations.

axcelerate.com

aXcelerate is an app for managing vocational and enterprise training and compliance, designed to integrate and simplify training management.

skolaro.com

Skolaro is a school management app that streamlines administrative tasks, including student management, attendance tracking, and communication between parents and teachers.

classroomio.com

ClassroomIO is a digital platform for creating and managing courses, facilitating learning, tracking progress, and enhancing communication between teachers and students.

gradelink.com

Gradelink is a web-based student information system that centralizes student data, enhances communication, and supports parent engagement for educational institutions.

myjenzabar.net

Jenzabar provides technology solutions for higher education, enhancing administrative operations and student services with features like course creation and secure access.

blackbaud.com

Blackbaud is a CRM platform for nonprofits that manages fundraising, events, memberships, and grants while integrating with Microsoft Power Platform.

getalma.com

Alma is an AI-driven educational platform that enhances learning experiences, supports educators, and improves student engagement and outcomes across various settings.

fekara.com

Fekara is a free cloud-based school management software for small schools, handling admissions, attendance, exams, and result cards.

tuiopay.com

TUIO is a cloud-based tuition management system that automates billing, enrollment, and student information management for educational institutions.

eduspark.world

EduSpark is an educational app that provides access to resources and tools for students and educators, enhancing learning through technology and personalized experiences.

igradeplus.com

iGradePlus is a school management system that offers gradebook, attendance tracking, reporting, and communication tools for teachers, schools, students, and parents.

classpro.in

Classpro is an online teaching platform for selling courses, conducting live classes, and managing student progress through assignments and mock tests.

schoolmint.com

Hero by SchoolMint helps schools manage behavior initiatives, improve discipline communications, and involve families in student behavior and success through a mobile app and web access.

scoir.com

Scoir is a college planning platform that connects students and counselors, helping users create personalized college lists and navigate the admissions process.

softbook.app

Softbook provides EdTech solutions like Softbook LMS for course creation and Softbook Cloud for secure file storage, enhancing online education accessibility.

edufar.co

EDUFAR is a university management system that streamlines the daily operations of educational institutions like schools, colleges, and training centers.

markerspro.com

MarkersPro is a cloud-based K-12 student information system that centralizes school management and learning needs into a single user-friendly platform.

edumarshal.com

Edumarshal is an ERP software that helps educational institutions manage activities like student records, attendance, and fees efficiently.

beehively.com

Beehively provides technology tools for schools to manage websites, communicate with parents, and track data, simplifying school operations.

edunext.co

Edunext is an educational management platform that streamlines academic operations and supports flexible course delivery through Open edX LMS.

