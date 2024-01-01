Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge Impulse provides powerful automation and low-code capabilities to make it easier to build valuable datasets and develop advanced AI with streaming data. With over 75,000 developers, and partnerships with the top silicon vendors, Edge Impulse delivers a seamless integration experience to validate and deploy with confidence across the largest hardware ecosystem.

