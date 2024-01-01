Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or create any new reports from scratch in a variety of visualizations. When you're ready to move beyond connecting to one or two SaaS products, Easy Insight provides robust ETL capabilities within the product itself to help you import flat file or relational database data, transform and join the data with other data sources, and create everything from beautiful executive dashboards to detailed tables. Extensive and easy to use security features make it easy to limit which data your users can see, enabling you to take a single dashboard and present it differently to everyone in your organization. Each sales rep will see his own data and each project manager her own projects, all operating on that same core set of dashboards and dramatically reducing the cost of rework.

