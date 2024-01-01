WebCatalog

Easy Insight

Easy Insight

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: easy-insight.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Easy Insight on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or create any new reports from scratch in a variety of visualizations. When you're ready to move beyond connecting to one or two SaaS products, Easy Insight provides robust ETL capabilities within the product itself to help you import flat file or relational database data, transform and join the data with other data sources, and create everything from beautiful executive dashboards to detailed tables. Extensive and easy to use security features make it easy to limit which data your users can see, enabling you to take a single dashboard and present it differently to everyone in your organization. Each sales rep will see his own data and each project manager her own projects, all operating on that same core set of dashboards and dramatically reducing the cost of rework.

Categories:

Business
Analytics Platforms

Website: easy-insight.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Easy Insight. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Deepnote

Deepnote

deepnote.com

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Metabase

Metabase

metabase.com

Sisense

Sisense

sisense.com

Domo

Domo

domo.com

Mode Analytics

Mode Analytics

mode.com

Observable

Observable

observablehq.com

Klipfolio

Klipfolio

klipfolio.com

You Might Also Like

June

June

june.so

Zendesk Sell

Zendesk Sell

zendesk.com

M3 Insight

M3 Insight

m3as.com

Explo

Explo

explo.co

Microsoft Power BI

Microsoft Power BI

powerbi.com

Knowi

Knowi

knowi.com

OSS Insight

OSS Insight

ossinsight.io

ReportGarden

ReportGarden

reportgarden.com

Visual Workforce

Visual Workforce

visualworkforce.com

Luzmo

Luzmo

luzmo.com

Polymer Search

Polymer Search

polymersearch.com

Sky Ticket

Sky Ticket

sky.de

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.