M3 Insight collects and reports your most critical data into a single source of truth so you can have the information you need to efficiently run your properties. Insight pulls data from Accounting Core, Labor Management, PMS systems, STR, and GSS systems as well as a host of other data integrations making reporting easier than ever before.

Website: ops.m3as.com

