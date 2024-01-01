ScaleXP is a data analytics platform combining both financial and marketing systems to help ambitious companies maximise the power of their data and grow faster. We provides B2B companies with a single source of truth by combing data across the leading systems (accounting, sales, marketing), making it easier to grow with confidence. Enabling collaboration across teams through shared dashboards. With automated B2B KPIs and metrics based on your business type (SaaS, startup etc.) to calculate MRR, ARR, LTC, CAC, Cohort Analysis and many more! The platform is designed for growing companies, particularly those with investors. ScaleXP enables users to fundraise with confidence, with our real-time data and founders view dashboard to keep your fingers on the pulse of the business performance.

Website: scalexp.com

