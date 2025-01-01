Top Duet Partner Alternatives

Coursedog
coursedog.com
Coursedog is an academic operations platform that integrates scheduling, course projections, curriculum management, and catalog solutions with your SIS.
Appointy
appointy.com
Appointy is an appointment scheduling software that helps businesses manage bookings, send reminders, accept payments, and handle client interactions efficiently.
Timly Class
timlyclass.com
Timly Class is a school management app that streamlines administration, including scheduling, attendance tracking, and communication between students and educators.
Jumbula
jumbula.com
Jumbula is an online platform for managing registration, payments, and classes for educational and recreational programs.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.