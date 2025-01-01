Top Duet Partner Alternatives

Coursedog

Coursedog

coursedog.com

Coursedog is an academic operations platform that integrates scheduling, course projections, curriculum management, and catalog solutions with your SIS.

Appointy

Appointy

appointy.com

Appointy is an appointment scheduling software that helps businesses manage bookings, send reminders, accept payments, and handle client interactions efficiently.

Timly Class

Timly Class

timlyclass.com

Timly Class is a school management app that streamlines administration, including scheduling, attendance tracking, and communication between students and educators.

Jumbula

Jumbula

jumbula.com

Jumbula is an online platform for managing registration, payments, and classes for educational and recreational programs.

