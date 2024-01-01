DuckDB Shell

DuckDB Shell

DuckDB has been compiled to WebAssembly, so it can run inside any browser on any device. DuckDB is an open-source column-oriented relational database management system originally developed by Mark Raasveldt and Hannes Mühleisen at the Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica in the Netherlands and first released in 2019.

