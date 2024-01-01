DuckDB Shell
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: shell.duckdb.org
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for DuckDB Shell on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
DuckDB has been compiled to WebAssembly, so it can run inside any browser on any device. DuckDB is an open-source column-oriented relational database management system originally developed by Mark Raasveldt and Hannes Mühleisen at the Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica in the Netherlands and first released in 2019.
Website: shell.duckdb.org
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to DuckDB Shell. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.