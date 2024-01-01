Enhance your experience with the desktop app for DuckDB Shell on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

DuckDB has been compiled to WebAssembly, so it can run inside any browser on any device. DuckDB is an open-source column-oriented relational database management system originally developed by Mark Raasveldt and Hannes Mühleisen at the Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica in the Netherlands and first released in 2019.

Website: shell.duckdb.org

