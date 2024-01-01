DubWiz

DubWiz

DubWiz is a video translation and dubbing service entirely based on modern AI technologies. It allows you to easily dub and localize your company's product video in Japanese for the local market, for example, into German. Or translate a vibrant dish recipe from Arabic to French on YouTube. All you need is a browser and internet access. DubWiz stands out from competitors by integrating various services into one convenient service. Currently supporting 142 languages and regional dialects (you can translate from any to any) and 785 neural voices.
Categories:
Productivity
Text to Speech Software

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to DubWiz. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

