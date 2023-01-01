Disroot Git
git.disroot.org
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Disroot Git app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
A code hosting and project collaboration. Disroot's Git is powered by Gitea. Gitea is a community driven, powerful, easy to use and lightweight solution to code hosting and project collaboration. It's build around GIT technology which is the most widely used modern version control system in the world today.
Website: git.disroot.org
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Disroot Git. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.