Disroot Git

Disroot Git

git.disroot.org

A code hosting and project collaboration. Disroot's Git is powered by Gitea. Gitea is a community driven, powerful, easy to use and lightweight solution to code hosting and project collaboration. It's build around GIT technology which is the most widely used modern version control system in the world today.

Website: git.disroot.org

