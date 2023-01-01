Enhance your experience with the desktop app for DirectIQ on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

DirectIQ offers an easy-to-use email marketing interface that delivers results. Users can sign-up for free without a credit card and immediately start sending emails campaigns. Email marketers are free to choose from hundreds of modern email templates or to create new ones using a really easy-to-use drag and drop editor. Some features include unlimited sends, A/B campaigns, email automation or premium features such as Spam Doctor and Inbox Premium!

Categories :

Website: directiq.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to DirectIQ. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.