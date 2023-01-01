Deutsche Bank
db.com
Deutsche Bank AG (German pronunciation: [ˈdɔʏtʃə ˈbaŋk ʔaːˈɡeː] (listen)) is a German multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, and dual-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. The bank's network spans 58 countries with a large presence in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. As of 2017–2018, Deutsche Bank was the 21st largest bank in the world by total assets. As the largest German banking institution, it is a component of the DAX stock market index. It is considered a systemically important bank by the Financial Stability Board. The company is a universal bank with four major divisions: Investment Bank, Corporate Bank, Private Bank and Asset Management (DWS). Its investment banking operations often command substantial deal flow.
