National Australia Bank is one of the four largest financial institutions in Australia in terms of market capitalisation, earnings and customers. NAB was ranked 21st-largest bank in the world measured by market capitalisation and 52nd-largest bank in the world as measured by total assets in 2019.

Website: nab.com.au

