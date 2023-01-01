Banco do Brasil S.A. (English: Bank of Brazil) is a Brazilian financial services company headquartered in Brasília, Brazil. The oldest bank in Brazil, and one of the oldest banks in continuous operation in the world, it was founded by John VI, King of Portugal, in 1808. It is the second largest banking institution in Brazil, as well as the second largest in Latin America, and the seventy-seventh largest bank in the world. Banco do Brasil is controlled by the Brazilian government, although, is listed at the B3 in São Paulo. One of the four most-profitable Brazilian banks since 2000, along Itaú Unibanco, Banco Bradesco and Banco Santander, it holds a strong leadership position in retail banking, and its management follows standard international banking practices (Basel Accords).

Website: www2.bancobrasil.com.br

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Banco do Brasil. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.