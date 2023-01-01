Discover the classic looks for men by HUGO BOSS with elegant designs and high quality materials. Secure these and more now in the official online shop! Hugo Boss AG, often styled as BOSS, is a luxury fashion house headquartered in Metzingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The company sells clothing, accessories, footwear, and fragrances. Hugo Boss is one of the largest German clothing companies, with global sales of €2.9 billion in 2019. Its stock is a component of the MDAX.

Website: hugoboss.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to HUGO BOSS. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.