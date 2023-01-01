WebCatalogWebCatalog
Deepcoin is a global leading comprehensive cryptocurrency derivative trading platform, providing spot, derivatives, wealth management, DEFI investment and other comprehensive financial services. Deepcoin was founded in Singapore in 2018，and currently obtained several licenses in Canada and USA. Meanwhile, the global service team of Deepcoin has also completed in many countries and regions.

