Top Debricked Alternatives

GitHub
github.com
GitHub is a platform for hosting and collaborating on software development projects, offering version control, project management, and social coding features.
GitLab
about.gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
Snyk
snyk.io
Snyk is a developer security platform that helps identify and fix vulnerabilities in code, open source, containers, and cloud infrastructure.
OX Security
ox.security
OX Security is an Active Application Security Posture Management platform that integrates various security tools to improve application security throughout development.
Aikido Security
aikido.dev
Aikido Security is a platform for code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments, integrating various security tools for comprehensive protection throughout the software development lifecycle.
Bytesafe
bytesafe.dev
Bytesafe is a software platform that secures and manages code dependencies, offering tools for tracking vulnerabilities and ensuring compliance in software projects.
Semgrep
semgrep.dev
Semgrep is a customizable security platform that scans code for vulnerabilities, integrates with development workflows, and provides actionable results for developers.
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security is a cloud-native security platform that protects applications throughout their lifecycle, ensuring vulnerability management and compliance in dynamic environments.
Xygeni
xygeni.io
Xygeni is a cybersecurity app that manages application security, detects vulnerabilities, and secures software supply chains to protect software development processes.
Fossa
fossa.com
Fossa automates open source license scanning and vulnerability management, integrating into CI/CD pipelines to ensure compliance and enhance software security.
The Code Registry
thecoderegistry.com
The Code Registry is an AI-driven platform that analyzes software code for quality and security, helping businesses manage projects and risks more effectively.
JFrog
jfrog.com
JFrog is a DevOps platform for managing software delivery, providing artifact management, CI/CD automation, and security across multiple deployment environments.
Apiiro
apiiro.com
Apiiro is an application security platform that analyzes code and runtime to identify and manage risks, streamline remediation, and integrate security into developer workflows.
Cycode
cycode.com
Cycode is a software supply chain security platform that ensures visibility and integrity throughout the software development lifecycle by scanning for vulnerabilities and managing dependencies.
Arnica
arnica.io
Arnica is a software supply chain security platform that automates security operations, integrates with development tools, and helps manage vulnerabilities in the software lifecycle.
GuardRails
guardrails.io
GuardRails is a security platform that scans for vulnerabilities in code, providing real-time fixes and training to enhance security in development workflows.
SOOS
soos.io
SOOS is an Application Security Posture Management platform that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs, offering scanning and integration tools for security management.
Endor Labs
endorlabs.com
Endor Labs secures software supply chains by managing open source dependencies, ensuring CI/CD pipeline security, and facilitating compliance with SBOMs and regulations.
Panoptica
panoptica.app
Panoptica is a cloud-native application protection platform that identifies and resolves vulnerabilities in cloud applications from development to production.
