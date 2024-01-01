Cyqur

Cyqur

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: cyqur.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Cyqur on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Cyqur is a revolutionary security solution developed by Binarii Labs that provides secure encryption, fragmentation, and distribution of sensitive data, such as passwords and cryptocurrency seed phrases. The key differentiator of Cyqur is that it doesn't store your data, unlike other password management services. This allows Cyqur to offer such a competitive price while providing unprecedented security through encryption, fragmentation, and distributed storage.

Website: cyqur.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cyqur. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Password Crypt

Password Crypt

pcrypt.com

1Password

1Password

1password.com

Magic

Magic

magic.link

Proton Pass

Proton Pass

proton.me

Keeper

Keeper

keepersecurity.com

SecureSafe

SecureSafe

securesafe.com

hide.me Password Generator

hide.me Password Generator

hide.me

InPrivy

InPrivy

inprivy.io

Cloaksys

Cloaksys

cloaksys.com

Avira Password Manager

Avira Password Manager

avira.com

PasswordsGenerator.net

PasswordsGenerator.net

passwordsgenerator.net

Tigris

Tigris

tigrisdata.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy