Cosmopolitan is an American monthly fashion and entertainment magazine for women, first published based in New York City on March 1886. It was formerly titled The Cosmopolitan. Cosmopolitan magazine is one of the best-selling magazines and is directed mainly towards a female audience. Jessica Pels is the editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine. The magazine was first published in March 1886 in the United States as a family magazine; it was later transformed into a literary magazine and, since 1965, has become a women's magazine. Cosmopolitan magazine is often referred to as "Cosmo", its content as of 2011 includes articles discussing relationships, sex, health, careers, self-improvement, celebrities, fashion, horoscopes, and beauty. It is Published by New York City-based by Hearst Corporation, Cosmopolitan has 64 international editions, including Armenia, Australia, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Latin America, Malaysia, the Middle East, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom and is printed in 35 different languages and distributed in over 110 countries.Cosmopolitan fashion magazines are located in the Hearst Tower, 300 West 57th Street or 959 Eighth Avenue, near Columbus Circle, Midtown Manhattan, neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City and market magazines are located in the 32 Avenue of the Americas, 32 Sixth Avenue, Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City.

Website: cosmopolitan.com

