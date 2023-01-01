Use Copy Paste Character to insert proper typographic characters, such as “quotation marks” and the interrobang ‽, or simply use it to spice up your e-mail messages, tweets, or text messages with h☺ppy faces, sn☃wmen or → arrows ←. The character is copied to your clipboard immediately when touched, so you can easily launch the application, touch the character you want, exit and paste your clipboard into any application!

Website: copypastecharacter.com

