atlassian.com
Confluence is a popular web-based corporate wiki (collaboration software) developed by Australian software company Atlassian. Atlassian wrote Confluence in the Java programming language and first published it in 2004. Confluence Standalone comes with a built-in Tomcat web server and hsql database, and also supports other databases.The company markets Confluence as enterprise software, licensed as either on-premises software or software as a service running on AWS.
